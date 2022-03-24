'Eight Stories, One Roar' - First Trailer for 'Roar' Series About Women

"What's the reason for returning your husband?" Apple has unveiled an official trailer for new streaming series called Roar, a narrative series coming to Apple TV+ this April. Featuring an all-star cast, this genre-bending anthology series weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that each take unexpected approaches to topics including gender roles, autonomy, and identity. Roar stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. "How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women." The description is a bit vague because each of the eight episodes will tell a different story, each unique, about women and "what it means to be a woman today." The trailer introduces each of them and the stories - it looks way better than it sounds. Give the trailer a watch to get a better idea.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Roar, direct from YouTube:

Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern and led by a star-studded cast of female talent in front of and behind the camera, Roar explores female experiences that many women have but rarely talk about. Through these 8 stories, each episode uses magical realism and delivers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women. Roar is a series created by writers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Based on the book by Cecelia Ahern. The series is executive produced by Cecelia Ahern, Jodi Matterson, Liz Flahive, Allie Goss, Steve Hutensky, Nicole Kidman, Carly Mensch, Bruna Papandrea, Theresa Park, and Per Saari. Apple will debut the "insightful" new Roar series streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 15th, 2022 coming soon this spring. Who's interested?