Elisabeth Moss & Phillipa Soo in First Trailer for 'Shining Girls' Series

"After what he did… things aren't how they should be." Apple has revealed an impressive first official trailer for a new mystery thriller series called Shining Girls, based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes. It's coming to Apple TV+ for streaming this April. "Things change just like that. And then it happens again, and again, and again…" Another new film about abuse and harm and how it forever changes people. Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams up with the veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to try and understand her ever-changing present and confront her past. Elisabeth Moss stars (and directed a few of the episodes as well) with Amy Brenneman, Phillipa Soo, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Christopher Denham, Deanna Reed-Foster, and Marc Grapey in the main cast. The clever title for this makes me think - is this another The Shining sequel after Doctor Sleep? But nope. Instead it looks much more like Zodiac than anything else.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s Shining Girls, direct from YouTube:

Based on Lauren Beukes' novel, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault.Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to understand her ever-changing present—and confront her past. Shining Girls is a series featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Michelle MacLaren ("Game of Thrones", "The Deuce", "Better Call Saul", "In Treatment") and Elisabeth Moss (director of "The Handmaid's Tale" episodes) and Daina Reid (I Love You Too, "The Handmaid's Tale", "Upload", "Space Force", "Young Rock"). With writing by Silka Luisa ("Strange Angel"); adapted from the novel by Lauren Beukes. Produced by Joshua Levey and Silka Luisa. Apple will debut the Shining Girls series streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 29th, 2022 this spring. Is anyone interested?