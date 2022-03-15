Elisha Cuthbert in Trailer for Haunted Cellar Horror Film 'The Cellar'

"There's symbols above all the doors!" Shudder has debuted the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Cellar, made by Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney. This one recently premiered at the 2022 FrightFest Glasgow, and is also showing at SXSW this month before opening in April. In The Cellar, Keira's daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. After a number of terrifying supernatural experiences she comes to the conclusion that the house took Ellie. She discovers that a physicist & occultist, who was obsessed with finding the 11th dimension, built the house and engraved sinister equations on the 10 steps leading into the cellar. Finally, Keira must battle with the universe's most ancient evil, or lose her family's souls forever. Starring Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady. This looks like it has the potential to be quite scary, with some epic horror creeping in this house.

Here's the first official trailer for Brendan Muldowney's The Cellar, direct from YouTube:

Keira Woods' (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home, built by an occultist, that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever. The Cellar is both written and directed by the Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney, director of the indie films Retribution in the Year 2050, Savage, Love Eternal, and Pilgrimage previously. It's produced by Conor Barry, Richard Bolger, and Benoit Roland. This initially premiered at 2022 FrightFest Glasgow, and it's showing at SXSW as well. RLJE Films will release Muldowney's The Cellar in select US theaters + streaming on Shudder starting April 15th, 2022. Scary?