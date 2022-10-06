Ella Balinska on the Run in Dark Thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run' Trailer

"I'm gonna hunt you, and if you make it through the night, then I'm gonna let you live." Amazon has finally revealed the first official trailer for Run Sweetheart Run, a new dark thriller produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse. This one is skipping theaters and getting a streaming release on Prime Video later in October just in time for Halloween weekend. Here's the short synopsis for this: a woman tries to get home alive after her blind date (arranged by her boss) turns violent. Described as "a must-see for the Halloween season! The film is helmed by an extraordinary team of women both in front and behind the camera." It's directed by Shana Feste (of Dirty Diana, Country Strong), produced by Effie T. Brown (of The Inspection, Dear White People), Jason Blum, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and stars Ella Balinska (of Charlie's Angels, Resident Evil) with Pilou Asbæk as the mean bastard after her. The cast includes Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clark Gregg, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt. This was filmed back in 2019 before the pandemic, but has been delayed getting released for years. It's finally time! Worth the wait? Looks crazy intense! Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shana Feste's Run Sweetheart Run, direct from YouTube:

Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved and excited when she is sent to have dinner with the charismatic Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered & terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a bloodthirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined. Run Sweetheart Run is directed by American filmmaker Shana Feste, director of the films The Greatest, Country Strong, Endless Love, and Boundaries previously. The screenplay is by Shana Feste, Keith Josef Adkins, Kellee Terrell. Produced by Shana Feste, Effie T. Brown, Jason Blum, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Prime Video will debut Run Sweetheart Run streaming on Prime Video starting October 28th, 2022 later this month. Who's ready to watch this?