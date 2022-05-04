Elsa Pataky in Defend-the-Nukes Action Movie 'Interceptor' Trailer

"Everyone wants to be anywhere but here." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an action movie titled Interceptor, streaming this summer starting in early June. It marks the feature directorial debut of an Australian writer / producer named Matthew Reilly, who is directing from a script he co-wrote with Stuart Beattie (Tomorrow When the War Began, I, Frankenstein). One Army captain must use her years of tactical training & military expertise when a coordinated terrorist attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Starring Elsa Pataky as Captain JJ Collins, she's joined by Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides. This definitely looks cheesy, but it's also entertaining af. I'm down for this! Always ready for a contained thriller with a badass lady kicking all the bad guys' butts.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Reilly's Interceptor, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission. Interceptor is directed by Australian writer / producer / filmmaker Matthew Reilly, making his feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is by Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie. It's produced by Michael Boughen, Matthew Street, Stuart Beattie. Netflix debuts Reilly's Interceptor streaming on Netflix starting June 3rd, 2022. Who's in?