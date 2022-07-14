Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth are in 'The Immaculate Room' Trailer

"Not everyone's so easily manipulated." Screen Media has released a trailer for The Immaculate Room, an indie sci-fi thriller from South African filmmaker Mukunda Michael Dewil. This premiered at the 2022 Mammoth Film Festival, and arrives on VOD and in theaters to watch this August. It's a clever, contained, single-room concept: The Immaculate Room tells the story of Mike and Kate, a seemingly perfect couple, who decide to try a psychological experiment to win $5 million if they can last 50 days in a sleek, white room in complete isolation. No phones, no family – only the Voice keeping them in check. But as the clock ticks down, the Room becomes more than it seems, putting them through cruel tests to break their resolve and grind them down. Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth star, with a few others (I won't spoil the surprises - though this trailer gives away plenty). It's an intriguing psychological thriller that's worth watching if the concept catches your attention. Would you be able to survive the room? I really don't think many would last.

Here's the official trailer for Mukunda Michael Dewil's The Immaculate Room, direct from YouTube:

Mike (Emile Hirsch) and Kate (Kate Bosworth), a seemingly perfect couple, decide to join a psychological experiment to compete for 5 million dollars if they can last 50 days in a sleek, all-white room in complete isolation. No phones, no family – only the "Voice" of the Immaculate Room keeping them in check if they think of straying. But as the clock ticks down, the Room becomes more than it seems, putting them through cruel tests to break their resolve and resurfacing private demons which they may not survive. The Immaculate Room is both written and directed by South African filmmaker Mukunda Michael Dewil, director of the films Retribution, Vehicle 19, and The Drive-Thru Crematorium previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year. Screen Media opens The Immaculate Room in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Who wants to know more?