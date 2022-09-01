Emily Blunt is Out for Revenge in First UK Trailer 'The English' Series

"Maybe it's best for you to see the world as it really is: us, them." BBC has revealed the first official trailer for a new mini-series titled The English, which is co-produced by both Amazon and BBC for distribution in both the US and the UK. Which is right in line with the story, involving an Englishwoman who travels to the American west in the 1800s. This trailer comes right after the announcement that it will first premiere at the London Film Festival (even though it's not actually a film). The series follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. There she connects with an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation named Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer. The series stars Emily Blunt as the Englishwoman, with an ensemble cast featuring Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Ciarán Hinds, Malcolm Storry, and many others. This looks pretty damn good! Gritty and also accurately honest about the way it was back in those days. Check this out below.

Here's the first official trailer for BBC / Amazon's series The English, direct from YouTube:

An Englishwoman named Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) arrives into the West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son, and meets an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth with whom she discovers a possible shared history. The English is a BBC mini-series created by the British TV producer / director Hugo Blick (also of "Operation Good Guys", "Sensitive Skin", "The Shadow Line", "The Honorable Woman", "Black Earth Rising"), who also wrote and directed all of the episodes as well. It's produced by Colin Wratten. Executive produced by Greg Brenman, Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, and Mona Qureshi. Developed by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Drama Republic, All3Media. This is premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival in October. BBC & Amazon will debut Hugo Blick's The English series streaming later this year. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's interested?