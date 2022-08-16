Emily Watson & Paul Mescal in Irish Drama 'God's Creatures' Trailer

"Is there no feeling in you?!" A24 has revealed an official trailer for the indie film God's Creatures, an Irish drama from this year's Cannes Film Festival. It premiered in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section at Cannes and will be opening in September in select theaters AND on VOD at the same time from A24 Films. It's a new film from the filmmakers behind The Fits, set in Ireland, described as "Rural Gothic, Astute Psychological Drama." In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him soon rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic. The film stars Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi, Declan Conlon, Marion O'Dwyer, Toni O'Rourke, Brendan McCormack, and Isabelle Connolly. It's another of these dramas about an entire town turning against people. I caught this in Cannes and it was one of my least favorite films of the fest, but I'm sure it some viewers will be moved by it. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer for Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer's God's Creatures, from A24's YouTube:

In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic. God's Creatures is co-directed by Brooklyn-based filmmakers Saela Davis (editor and writer on The Fits) & Anna Rose Holmer, director of the film The Fits previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Shane Crowley, from a story by Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Shane Crowley. It's produced by Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section. A24 will debut God's Creatures in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 30th, 2022 this fall. Anyone interested in watching?