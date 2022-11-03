Emma Corrin & Jack O'Connell in 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Trailer

"I didn't say you were gentle. I've had enough of gentleman…" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Lady Chatterley's Lover, a sensual and erotic new film from French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre following her debut The Mustang in 2019. This one premiered at the Telluride Film Festival a few months ago, and also recently played at the London Film Festival this fall, with a theatrical release planned at the end of November before it's streaming on Netflix. Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her. Of course she will not do such a thing anymore!! The film stars Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell, with Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt, Sandra Huggett, and Nicholas Bishop. Yet another of these passionate "sexual awakening" stories all because some hot man strolled into her garden. Watch out, folks - this is an extra NSFW trailer.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's Lady Chatterley's Lover, from YouTube:

Marrying Sir Clifford Chatterley, Connie's (Emma Corrin) life of wealth and privilege seems set as she takes the title of Lady Chatterley. Yet this idealistic union gradually becomes an incarceration when Clifford returns from the First World War with injuries that have left him unable to walk. When she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate, their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening. But as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie faces a life-altering decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what Edwardian society expects of her. Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by French actress / filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, making her second feature after debuting with The Mustang previously. The screenplay is written by David Magee. It's produced by Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin & Graham Broadbent. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival this year. Netflix will release Lady Chatterley's Lover in select US theaters on November 23rd, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting on December 2nd this fall. Who's interested?