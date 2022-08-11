Emma Mackey is Emily Brontë in Writer Biopic 'Emily' Official Trailer

"Freedom in thought!!" Warner Bros has revealed the first UK trailer for Emily, a new Emily Brontë biopic from actress / filmmaker Frances O'Connor making her feature directorial debut. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opening in October in the fall in the UK. Though there's no US release plans confirmed yet. Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30. Delve into the mind behind Wuthering Heights - this is their main marketing push for this movie. Young actress Emma Mackey (from "Sex Education" and Death on the Nile) stars as Emily, with Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Adrian Dunbar, & Gemma Jones. This looks like a cliche and trite biopic that doesn't stray from its course of telling her story and making her seem like the bad one, rather than someone with a beautiful mind and remarkable ability to express herself.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Frances O'Connor's Emily, direct from WB's YouTube:

Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world's most famous authors – Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey as Emily, a rebel & misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. It explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling) and Anne (Amelia Gething); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead) whom she idolises. Emily is written and directed by British-Australian actress turned filmmaker Frances O'Connor, making her directorial debut with this film. Produced by David Barron, Robert Connolly, Robert Patterson, Piers Tempest, and Brett Wilson. This will be premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Warner Bros will debut Emily in UK cinemas on October 14th, 2022. There's no US release date yet.