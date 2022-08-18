Emma Roberts & Thomas Mann in New Years RomCom 'About Fate'

"If he's so in love with her, what's he doing at at a wedding with you." American International Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a sweet romantic comedy called About Fate, by filmmaker Marius Vaysberg. Opening in theaters this September. "Sometimes fate makes you question everything you know about love." The romantic comedy is a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. The film's cast features Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann as Margot and Griffin, with Britt Robertson, Madelaine Petsch, Wendie Malick, Cheryl Hines and Lewis Tan. This is actually a remake of a Russian film called The Irony of Fate (from 1975) but updated for US audiences. It's such an unoriginal, cliche concept but at least Emma Roberts & Thomas Mann look like they're having fun together.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marius Vaysberg' About Fate, direct from YouTube:

When both of their engagement proposals are a bust, the hopeless romantics Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) find themselves together on New Year’s Eve after a bout of fateful events. Both believing in true love, they set out on a magical and comedic journey together, only to quickly realize that the love they’ve been searching for this whole time might be right in front of them. About Fate is directed by the Russian filmmaker Marius Vaysberg (aka Marius Balchunas), director of many films including No Vacancy, The Elder Son, No Love in the City, Corporal vs. Napoleon, The 8 Best Dates, Naughty Grandma 1 & 2, and The (Un)perfect Guy previously. The screenplay is written by Tiffany Paulsen. Featuring music by Benjamin Zecker. MGM / American International Pictures will debut About Fate in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 9th, 2022 coming up. For more on the release, visit the official site. Interested?