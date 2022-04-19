Emma Thompson in First Trailer for 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'

"Nancy – let's go to bed." Lionsgate UK has revealed the official international trailer for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, one of my favorite films from this year's Sundance Film Festival in January. The film is opening on Hulu in the US and in UK cinemas starting on June 17th this summer. Emma Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher and widow, who is yearning for some adventure, some human connection, and some sex. Good sex. Stokes is now 55 years old and after spending so much time with her husband who was never good at sex, she decides to make an appointment with a stunning sex worker named Leo Grande, played by Daryl McCormack. The entire film is the two of them conversing, interacting, and discussing everything from sex to love to marriage and beyond. I loved this film at Sundance, writing in my review that "this little film is one huge step forward in sex positive cinema." I can't recommend this enough.

Here's the first international trailer for Sophie Hyde's Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, from YouTube:

Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family, and something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he's gone now, and Nancy has a plan: she will find adventure with a sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). In an anonymous hotel room Nancy greets Leo. He looks every bit as good as his picture, but what Nancy wasn't expecting was conversation as well as fornication. Leo has a view on everything, and though he may not always tell the truth, Nancy finds she likes him. And he likes her. With growing sexual confidence, Nancy starts to relax. Over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift and their well-worn masks begin to slip. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Sophie Hyde, director of the indie films 52 Tuesdays and Animals previously. The screenplay is written by Katy Brand. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Lionsgate will open the film in UK cinemas on June 17th. Searchlight Pictures will debut Good Luck To You, Leo Grande streaming on Hulu also on June 17th, 2022. Who's in?