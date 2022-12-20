Heartfelt Documentary Film 'My Father Muhammad Ali' Official Trailer

"I don't want you to be like me, I want you to be better than me." VMI Worldwide + Verdi have revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled My Father Muhammad Ali, a profile of the world famous boxer and his son. This is opening in theaters in January and will also be out on VOD for everyone to watch. This doc films tells the story of champion boxer Muhammad Ali through the eyes of his only biological son, named Muhammad Ali Jr, who appears in this to discuss his father's legacy and his own life. Muhammad Jr struggled with bullying, abandonment, addiction, family and heartbreak to ultimately find peace many years later. The film also includes appearances by Khalilah Camacho Ali, Rahman Ali, and Chuck Wepner, in addition to Ali Jr. This seems like a really sad story, but not unexpected unfortunately, as it's hard to be so incredibly famous while making time for raising kids in the shadow of all that fame and success. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for DeNucci & Verdi's doc My Father Muhammad Ali, on YouTube:

The doc film offers a unique insight into Muhammad Ali – aka "The Greatest" – through the eyes of his biological son, Muhammad Ali Jr. Throughout his life, Ali Jr. struggled with bullying, abandonment and drug addiction. The film explores his relationship with his father and his complicated relationship with his own children. "Two years ago, we were thrilled when Muhammad Jr. chose us to tell his life story. This documentary is so powerful that Verdi Productions would like to announce that Ali Jr.'s story will be made into a feature film next. Stay tuned as history is about to be made." My Father Muhammad Ali is co-directed by filmmakers Tom DeNucci (actor & director of the films Self Storage, Army of the Damned, Almost Mercy, Arlo: The Burping Pig, Saving Christmas, Vault) & Chad A. Verdi (a producer making his directorial debut). This hasn't debuted at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Verdi Films will debut My Father Muhammad Ali in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 coming up.