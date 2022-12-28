Enjoy: Video Blog Discusses '7 Classic Movies That Changed My Life'

Let's get into some classics! There's always room for more discussion about classic cinema, something which we don't talk about enough here on FS. This video blog is made by a movie lover named Miriam Figueras originally from Barcelona, who runs a blog called "Cine Gratia Cinema" (in English), where she creates videos about and discusses many of her favorite films from the old days. It's "a place to expand the love for #ClassicFilms and #OldHollywood and to have fun while doing it. This is my little corner where I can share all the knowledge for the cinema I love." In this video, she discusses 7 Classic Movies That Changed My Life. It's always enjoyable to listen to cinephiles talk about the movies they love, but this is also a chance to encourage modern movie geeks to catch up with these classics. She talks about how they "ignited different interests and made me learn more about myself and those around me." Have you seen all the films in here?

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this fun video. A brief description from YouTube: "In this video I will be discussing those classic films that made such a huge impact in my life that in some instances, it was never again the same. This is a dear topic for me and one that I wanted to share for a long time so that you could also understand where my love for cinema stems from. I would love to hear your story too!" This video is made by a Spanish movie lover named Miriam Figueras, who runs a blog called "Cine Gratia Cinema" - find more of her videos on YouTube or check out her movie blog or follow her on IG @cinegratiacinema. The films she mentions in this video discussion include: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), That's Entertainment! (1974), Singin' in the Rain (1952), Born Yesterday (1950), Notorious (1946), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Out of the Past (1947), It's a Wonderful Life (1946). There are so many wonderful classics from cinema history to watch & enjoy. What are your own favorite classic movies?