Epic First Teaser for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' with Maximals

"I'm not the one to fear, Prime. There is a darkness coming… Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first look teaser trailer for one of their blockbuster action movies landing next summer - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This is technically the 7th movie in the seemingly never-ending giant sentient robot series, bringing back Optimus Prime and the Autobots, but also spinning off to tell a different story. (Don't forget Bumblebee in 2018 was actually pretty good.) Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. This Transformers movie stars Anthony Ramos (also from In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback, with Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández. This is a cool first look, getting back into "robot on robot" action that rules this series.

Here's the teaser trailer for Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, direct from YouTube:

Power is PRIMAL. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by the American filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., director of the films The Land and Creed II previously, and the Transformers: Earthspark series, as well as a few shorts. The script is written by Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber; from a story by Joby Harold. Based on Hasbro's Transformers Action Figures. Produced by Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Duncan Henderson, Don Murphy, and Mark Vahradian. Paramount opens Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters nationwide on June 9th, 2023 next summer. Who's in?