Epic Full Trailer for Marvel Sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"Now is our time to strike." Marvel has revealed the main official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated superhero sequel set to open in theaters in November. This follow-up to the outstanding Black Panther movie is handling not only the real world loss of Chadwick Boseman, beloved as the original T'Challa, but also introducing an entirely new race - the underwater Atlanteans, lead by Namor, who gets plenty of screen time in this one. The ensemble cast for this one Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Atlantis, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett returning as Ramonda. It looks like we finally do know they will introduce a new female Black Panther, revealed at the end of this trailer. Everything looks good! Still has a unique look and feel, and seems like an exciting follow-up to the first movie. Dive right in.

Main official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here, for more footage.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is once again directed by talented American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, director of the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the first Black Panther movie, as well as a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah. The screenplay is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Disney will release Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022. Planning to watch?