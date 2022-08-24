Epic Full Trailer for Revolution on the Streets of Paris Film 'Athena'

"When they strike, we strike back. When they kill, we kill." Holy! Sh*t! Strap in – this looks AWESOME! Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for Athena, the latest from French filmmaker Romain Gavras (The World Is Yours). He teams up with the talented filmmaker Ladj Ly, who co-wrote the script and co-produces this, to make a film about youth clashing with police in France. Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos. This is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival which kicks off next week and it looks like it's going to knock us out. It looks like Ladj Ly's Les Miserable meets La Haine meets Snyder's 300, with a "war" kicking off in the streets of Paris. Athena stars Dali Benssalah, Alexis Manenti, Anthony Bajon, Sami Slimane, and Ouassini Embarek. I really love these kind of rise up and fight back movies, and this looks visually extraordinary in every possible way. So many fireworks, so many amazing shots. Can't wait to watch it soon.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Romain Gavras' Athena, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Romain Gavras' Athena here, to view the first look again.

"It is difficult to fight anger; for a man will buy revenge with his soul." After the death of his youngest brother following an alleged police altercation, Abdel (Dali Benssalah) is called back from the frontline to find his family torn apart. Caught between his younger brother Karim's (Sami Slimane) desire for revenge and the criminal dealings of his older brother Moktar (Ouassini Embarek), he struggles to calm the rising tensions. As the situation escalates, their community Athena is transformed into a fortress under siege, becoming a scene of tragedy for both the family and beyond… Athena, also known as RG03 in France or Moussa, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Romain Gavras, director of the films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours (Le Monde est à Toi in French) previously, plus lots of music videos and a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly (of Les Misérables fame), and Elias Belkeddar. It's also co-produced by Ladj Ly. The film will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in early September. Netflix will then debut Athena streaming on Netflix worldwide starting September 23rd, 2022. Who's in?