Epic Main Trailer for Paul Feig's Fairy Tale 'The School for Good & Evil'

"Our graduates live the very real events which become the stories… that change the world." Netflix has unveiled the full-length official trailer for The School for Good & Evil, an adaptation of a popular book series, adapted by director Paul Feig (of Bridesmaids, Spy, A Simple Favor). The epic fantasy adventure is about a group of boys and girls that are taken to an institution where they are trained to become fairy tale characters. From the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani. Starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom. The School for Good & Evil follows two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. This absolutely looks like a Harry Potter rip-off, but with such blatantly obvious good & evil sides it's not even clever. This totally seems worth skipping.

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good & Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, that's overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). According to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with some mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first. The School for Good & Evil is directed by filmmaker Paul Feig, of the films I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor, and Last Christmas previously. The screenplay is by Vanessa Taylor, David Magee, Paul Feig, adapted from Soman Chainani's book series. Netflix will debut the movie streaming worldwide on October 19th, 2022 this fall.