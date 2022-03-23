Eric Dane & Teri Polo in Small Town Crime Thriller 'The Ravine' Trailer

"We all experience darkness." Okay sure, I guess we all do, so…? Cinedigm has revealed an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled The Ravine, now opening in theaters and on VOD this May. This premiered last year at a few film festivals but nothing worth mentioning. Inspired by true events, The Ravine is a story of faith, forgiveness, and most of all, the restoration of hope – even for the most seemingly unredeemable among us. When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community in Akron, Ohio, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. The film stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, and Leslie Uggams. It looks like yet another forgettable, bland "there's something bad going on in this town" film that there are a dime-a-dozen of already. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Keoni Waxman's The Ravine, direct from YouTube:

When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. The Ravine is directed by Hawaii B-movie filmmaker Keoni Waxman, director of many other films including I Shot a Man in Vegas, Countdown, Almost Blue, Sweepers, The Highwayman, The Suspect, The Keeper, Hunt to Kill, Maximum Conviction, Force of Execution, Absolution, End of a Gun, Cartels, Contract to Kill, The Hard Way, and Alpha Code previously. The screenplay is written by Keoni Waxman, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi. Based on the book of the same name by Robert Pascuzzi, first published in 2014. This originally premiered at few small film festivals back in 2021. Cinedigm will debut Waxman's The Ravine in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022 coming soon later this spring. Is anyone interested in watching this film?