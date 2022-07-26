Erotic Thriller 'Out of the Blue' Trailer with Diane Kruger & Hank Azaria

"Do you have an alibi for last night?" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Out of the Blue, the latest from American filmmaker Neil LaBute (The Shape of Things, The Wicker Man, Death at a Funeral, In the Company of Men). There have been so many films named Out of the Blue over the years that it doesn't make any sense to use this same dull title again. The romantic thriller centers on Connor, whose dull life is transformed when he meets the enigmatic beauty Marilyn. His heart of gold is seemingly destined for the trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn is trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter and schemes with Connor to find a way out. Ray Nicholson stars as Connor, featuring Diane Kruger as Marilyn, and a cast featuring Hank Azaria, Victor Slezak, and Chase Sui Wonders. This looks like exactly the derivative plot you'd expect.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Neil LaBute's Out of the Blue, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

After spending time in prison following an assault charge, Connor Bates (Ray Nicholson) now works in a library and spends his free time running, swimming, and trying to piece his world back together. When he meets Marilyn Chambers, the wife of a wealthy businessman, they collide into an intense physical and emotional relationship that quickly escalates into idle talk about her husband’s murder. Out of the Blue is both written and directed by American indie playwright / filmmaker Neil LaBute, director of many movies including In the Company of Men, Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, The Shape of Things, The Wicker Man, Oh! Squints 1-3, Lakeview Terrace, Death at a Funeral, Some Velvet Morning, Dirty Weekend, and House of Darkness previously. It's produced by Tara L. Craig and Berry Meyerowitz. Quiver will debut LaBute's Out of the Blue in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 26th, 2022.