Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor in Dramedy 'Raymond & Ray' Trailer

"We come from chaos… Our father was a monster." Apple TV has unveiled a trailer for Raymond & Ray, best known as the film where Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor star as half-brothers. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival a few weeks ago, and will be out for streaming on Apple TV+ in October. It's another collaboration between Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García and actor Ewan McGregor - they previously made the film Last Days in the Desert together in 2015. Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father dies—and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him. The cast includes Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo. It's also produced by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. This definitely looks like a festival film, digging deep into buried emotions and family and letting go. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo García's Raymond & Ray, direct from YouTube:

Raymond & Ray follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray (Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging. Raymond & Ray is both written and directed by the acclaimed Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García, director of the movies Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her, Ten Tiny Love Stories, Nine Lives, Passengers, Mother and Child, Albert Nobbs, Last Days in the Desert, and Four Good Days previously. Produced by Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month, and is also playing at the Chicago Film Festival. Apple will debut García's Raymond & Ray streaming on Apple TV+ starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. Look any good?