'El Topo in Space!' Trailer for Ethereal French Sci-Fi Film 'After Blue'

"When she gets here, you'll have to shoot her." Altered Innocence has revealed the US trailer for a French sci-fi film called After Blue (Dirty Paradise), which first premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival. It also played at the Toronto Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, and Busan. Everything about it sounds mesmerizing. A chimeric future on After Blue, a planet in another galaxy, a virgin planet where only women can survive in the midst of harmless flora & fauna. The story follows a punitive expedition to the planet. “Seductive, ethereal, bizarre… A kaleidoscopic fantasy warped through the lens of a 1970s sci-fi Western, After Blue is a synthetic siren song for the freaks of the future and the past," one review states. The PR folks add: "the newest vision from Bertrand Mandico (The Wild Boys) plays like a lesbian El Topo (in space!) with stunning 35mm in-camera practical effects, otherworldly set pieces, and a dazzling score from Pierre Desprats." Starring Elina Löwensohn, Vimala Pons, Agata Buzek, & Paula Luna. This looks so cool.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Mandico's After Blue, direct from YouTube:

In a faraway future, on a wild and untamed female inhabited planet called After Blue, a lonely teenager named Roxy unknowingly releases a mystical, dangerous, and sensual assassin from her prison. Roxy and her mother Zora (Elina Löwensohn) are held accountable, banished from their community, and forced to track the murderer named Kate Bush down. Haunted by the spirits of her murdered friends, Roxy starts a long journey pacing the supernatural territories of this filthy paradise. After Blue, also referred to as After Blue (Paradis Sale) or After Blue (Dirty Paradise) in full, is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico, his second feature film after making The Wild Boys previously, as well as many other shorts and music videos. It's produced by Emmanuel Chaumet. This initially premiered at last year's Locarno Film Festival. Altered Innocence will debut Mandico's After Blue (Dirty Paradise) in select US theaters (Alamo Drafthouse around the US) starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Who's curious?