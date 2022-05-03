Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving in Hulu Comedy 'The Valet' Trailer

"Elegant just like his mother!" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a comedy film titled The Valet, a US remake of a French comedy of the same name (The Valet from 2006). Produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez (of 3Pas Studios), this one takes the story to Los Angeles where a famous actress ends up dating a parking valet. Samara Weaving stars as Olivia, a super famous movie star who enlists a parking valet at a Beverly Hills restaurant to pose as her new lover to cover for her relationship with a different married man. Eugenio Derbez also co-stars as the valet, named Antonio, joined by Max Greenfield, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Betsy Brandt, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay. This looks and feels quite similar to that Marry Me movie, where a celebrity must date a nobody and learns that there is more to love than fame and fortune.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Wong's The Valet, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

In The Valet, world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as her new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet is directed by the cinematographer / filmmaker Richard Wong, director of the films Colma: The Musical, Option 3, Chinatown Film Project, Yes We're Open, and Come As You Are previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher; a remake of the hit French film La Doublure. Hulu debuts Wong's The Valet streaming on Hulu starting May 20th, 2022 coming up.