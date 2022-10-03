Eva Green & Mark Strong in Mysterious Thriller 'Nocebo' First Trailer

"I will be with you… always." Vertigo Releasing in the UK has revealed the first official trailer for a thrilling new horror mystery film titled Nocebo, from director Lorcan Finnegan - of the films Without Name and Vivarium (worth a watch) previously. This is premiering at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival next week, and will open in the UK later this year. A fashion designer is suffering from a mysterious, unexplainable illness, until a Filipina caretaker arrives at her home and begins to use the traditional folk remedies from her country. And then a terrible truth is revealed… Uh oh, sounds scary. Eva Green stars with Mark Strong, Billie Gadsdon, Cathy Belton, and Chai Fonacier as the caretaker Diana. This looks creepy!! The end of this trailer is a whole other level of crazy, with some freaky hints in the final few shots at what's to come. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ new poster) for Lorcan Finnegan's Nocebo, direct from YouTube:

A talented fashion designer (Eva Green) is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Mark Strong). Help surprisingly arrives in the form of a Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth. Nocebo is directed by Irish genre filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, director of the films Without Name and Vivarium previously, plus lots of other short films. The screenplay is written by Garret Shanley (also of Without Name and Vivarium previously). Produced by Brunella Cocchiglia and Emily Leo. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival this month. Vertigo Releasing will then debut Finnegan's Nocebo in UK cinemas in early December later in 2022. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look freaky?