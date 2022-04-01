Everyone's Favorite New Daily Social Media Movie Game - Framed!

Move over Wordle, there's a fun new movie game in town! Inspired by Wordle (which was bought by the NY Times after becoming extraordinarily successful), Heardle and all the other spinoffs - there is a new social media movie game to play called Framed. I've been addicted to playing it over the last few weeks and it seems everyone else I know is enjoying it, too. "A game for cinephiles and casual movie watchers alike!" So how do you play? Visit the website located at framed.wtf and you'll see one frame from a film. You have to guess the film from this ONE frame. If you make the wrong guess (or have no idea) you can unveil up to 5 more frames before it's game over. Just type the title of the film in the box for your guess (correct titles will appear there) and have fun. That's it! The frames have been getting more & more obscure the past few days.

Click on either of the screenshot images above to head to the Framed website and bookmark and play every day. You can post your daily score on Twitter or Facebook or any social media to see how you did compared to everyone else. Some of the frames are harder to figure out than others, while some you'll know right away. Framed's creator is currently anonymous - you can follow them and interact on Twitter @framedwtf. The site explains: "Each day a new movie is picked from a kinda curated list compiled by me." There have been only 21 days of Framed so far. It's harmless, movie geek fun and there's no prize, nothing to gain from it, except some cinephile cred. If you're interested in playing more movie games, there's a box office version of these online games called boxofficega.me as well - guessing the movie based on random box office tallies.