Excellent Full Trailer for Animation Series 'Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3'

"They were mean to robots, and then robots killed them! Hahaha!" Netflix has debuted the full trailer for their latest edition of the Love, Death + Robots for-adults-only animation series. This latest set of shorts is dubbed Volume 3 and it includes 9 (!!) segments this time, including one directed by Fincher himself, and it will launch on Netflix this May. I can't wait!! These look amazing, as always. "From uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror & science-fiction." This Vol. 3 will feature shorts directed by these talented filmmakers - the name of their short in parentheses: Patrick Osborne (Three Robots: Exit Strategies), David Fincher (Bad Travelling), Emily Dean (The Very Pulse Of The Machine), Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon (Night of the Mini Dead), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kill Team Kill), Tim Miller (Swam), Carlos Stevens (Mason's Rats), Jerome Chen (In Vaulted Halls Entombed), Alberto Mielgo - who also just won an Oscar (Jibaro). Yes! This is one of my all-time favorite animations series, and I'm so excited to see each & every one of these soon! Take a look at the new footage.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3, from Netflix's YouTube:

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes stretching from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Developed by Blur Studios. The full list of writers & directors has not been revealed yet. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts following the second installment from last summer. In creating Vol 2 & 3, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the Supervising Director. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. "It's a tonal and stylistic Jenga game," says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story." Netflix will debut Volume 3 of Love Death + Robots streaming starting May 20th, 2022 this summer. Who's looking forward to these?