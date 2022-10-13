Exciting Teaser for French Action Sequel 'Lost Bullet 2: Back for More'

"He'll slip up soon. I'll be there." Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for Lost Bullet 2: Back for More, a "high octane" sequel to the French film Lost Bullet from 2020. That one has been on Netflix since 2020 and is one of the underrated gems that everyone skips when they're picking a film on Netflix. Now there's already a sequel!! Lino is a car savant-turned-police officer with a need for speed. And he'll stop at nothing to get justice — even if it means breaking all the rules. Lost Bullet 2 is the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2020 French action thriller that "wastes nothing in its quest to deliver the goods." Starring Alban Lenoir, Diego Martín, Pascale Arbillot, and Stéfi Celma. Looks like it's trying to be France's Fast & Furious franchise. What is this badass electric shock forklift thing on the front?! This is going to be badass.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Guillaume Pierret's Lost Bullet 2 direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A sequel to the 2020 action film Lost Bullet (Balle Perdue). After the death of Charras, Lino (Alban lenoir) and Julia (Stéfi Celma) took over and form the new narcotic unit. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino continues his hunt and won't let anyone get in his way. Lost Bullet 2, also known as Balle Perdue 2 or Lost Bullet 2: Back for More, is again directed by French filmmaker Guillaume Pierret, whose feature debut was the first Lost Bullet film, along with one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Alban Lenoir and Guillaume Pierret. With cinematography by Morgan S. Dalibert. Netflix will debut Lost Bullet 2 streaming on Netflix starting November 10th, 2022 this fall. Who's down?