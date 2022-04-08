Exciting Third Trailer for Showtime's 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Series

"In this box, I hold the next step on the great timeline. But before I show you what's inside… I want to tell you my story." This is the best trailer yet! Looking damn good. Showtime has revealed a second full-length official trailer for their sci-fi series The Man Who Fell To Earth. A modern update on the iconic 1976 sci-fi film that starred David Bowie, also titled The Man Who Fell To Earth. They're re-adapting the novel that the film was based on, written by Walter Tevis and first published in 1963. "An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future." The highly anticipated upcoming original sci-fi drama series The Man Who Fell To Earth – starring Oscar & Emmy nominee and BAFTA Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor – debuts on Showtime this April. Naomie Harris will also star as Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. The cast also includes Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, and Sonya Cassidy. Yeah this continues to look superb! Finally a glimpse at the tech and big implications of this story. Check it out below.

Here's the third official trailer for Showtime's series The Man Who Fell To Earth, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser for Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth here, or the second trailer here.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth series features episodes directed by Joss Agnew ("The Sarah Jane Adventures", "Young Dracula", "Casualty", "Poldark", "Deep State", "The Split", and "The Irregulars") and Alex Kurtzman (director of the films People Like Us, The Mummy; plus one episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" previously). With episodes written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and Jane Maggs. Developed by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet; produced by Adrian Kelly, Stuart Sutherland; with John Lopez and Jane Maggs as supervising producers. Made by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Timberman-Beverly Productions. Showtime will debut their new The Man Who Fell To Earth series streaming on April 24th, 2022 this spring. Look good? Want to watch?