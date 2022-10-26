Excl: First Trailer for 'Vertical Freedom' Tower Climbers Documentary

"If we don't have these towers up, there's no signal, there's no connection to each other." FS.net is pleased to exclusively debut the official trailer for a documentary titled Vertical Freedom, directed by Doug Lee. This will be out to watch at home starting in early November if it catches your attention. The film introduces us to six diverse tower climbers who must overcome personal struggle and every-day danger to perform extraordinary work at very high levels to connect us all. Vertical Freedom is an epic, feature-length doc film highlighting the professional and personal lives of six communications infrastructure workers in the United States who possess diverse backgrounds & compelling stories, on & off the job. This seems timed perfectly as a companion piece to Fall, the intense fictional thriller about two radio tower climbers who get stuck on the top. This doc is all about the real people who do this as a job, that other one is just a scary story. It looks like an inspiring, rousing story of the fearless people who literally climb to new heights day after day for work.

Here's our exclusive trailer (+ poster) for Doug Lee's documentary Vertical Freedom, from YouTube:

Directed by Doug Lee, the documentary film Vertical Freedom highlights six diverse tower climbers who overcome personal struggle and everyday danger to perform extraordinary work at very high levels to connect us all. It chronicles the triumphs, challenges, and tragedies of tower climbers Robert Gallegos, Sean Gilhooley, Andrew Lealofi, Ky Nguyen, Kelsey Olson, and Angelo Wiggins as they traverse around the country and work at extreme elevations to enable connectivity including breathtaking aerial footage of some of the most hard-to-reach communication towers in the United States. Vertical Freedom is directed by filmmaker Doug Lee, making his feature directorial debut with this doc. Executive produced by Kevin Dougherty, Paula Nurnberg, and Todd Schlekeway. Gravitas will debut Doug Lee's doc Vertical Freedom on digital and cable VOD starting on November 1st, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site.