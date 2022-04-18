Exhilarating Fighter Jet Training Featurette for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"When they're up in the jet, they have to direct themselves." Who wants to fly with them!? Paramount has launched another must see "Most Intense Film Training Ever" featurette for Top Gun: Maverick, which is finally landing in theaters this July in the middle of the summer. Paramount is pulling out all the stops with their marketing - in addition to premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, a third trailer a few weeks ago, and all the other buzz that began in 2019, they're hyping it up the best way they can - by showing us how much of this movie was made with real fighter jets and no CGI. They also released a similar featurette back in 2019 about how they filmed this, flying in real planes after 3 months of actual pilot training. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears. Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. I'm glad they made the movie this way - it's going to be an exhilarating experience.

Here's the "Most Intense Film Training Ever" featurette for Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, on YouTube:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster". Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance + Jerry Bruckheimer Films will finally debut Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting May 27th, 2022 this summer. Follow @TopGunMovie. Who's ready to fly?