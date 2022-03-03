Exorcism Horror 'Night's End' Official Trailer Starring Geno Walker

"It's really happening. None of it is fake." Shudder has unveiled the official trailer for an indie horror film titled Night's End, the latest from director Jennifer Reeder (Signature Move, Knives & Skin, V/H/S/94). It's playing on Shudder at the end of March. An anxious shut-in moves into a haunted apartment, hiring a stranger to perform an exorcism which quickly takes a horrific turn. Pretty vague description. This seems to be another pandemic thriller, focusing on one man alone in his apartment while everyone else connects with him digitally. A realistic take on Zoom horror with "what if this was really happening to him?" The film stars Geno Walker, with Michael Shannon, Kate Arrington, Daniel Kyri, Theo Germaine, Lawrence Grimm, Morgan S. Reesh, and also Felonious Munk. This looks quite creepy! Some nice horror vibes.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Reeder's Night's End, direct from YouTube:

In Night's End, an anxious shut-in (Geno Walker) unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism but it ends up taking a horrific turn. Night's End, formerly known as Restless, is directed by genre writer / filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, director of the feature films Accidents at Home and How They Happen, Signature Move, Knives and Skin, plus a segment in V/H/S/94, along with numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Brett Nevue. Produced by Neal Edelstein, Brett Neveu, and David E. Tolchinsky. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will debut Reeder's Night's End horror film streaming starting March 31st, 2022.