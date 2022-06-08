Exploring Cosplay Evolution in Doc 'Cosplay Universe' Official Trailer

"Some of the most exciting experiences of my life have all happened because I was in a costume." Dive into the world of cosplay. Abramorama has debuted a trailer for Cosplay Universe, a cosplay documentary now set to finally open in July this summer. This originally premiered way back in 2018 at the Culver City Film Festival, but has never been released since then. It was made so long ago they actually got a Stan Lee interview before he passed away in 2018. Cosplay Universe gives viewers a window into the ever evolving world of cosplay. What started in Japan as a subculture defined by a communal love of anime, has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film captures the magical personal transformation that occurs which allows cosplayers to step outside themselves and become their own hero. With appearances by comic book legend Stan Lee, cosplay superstars Yaya Han and Jessica Nigri, and many more. It also follows several teams as they compete in what is known as the "Olympics of Cosplay" in Nagoya, Japan. It looks like a very geeky doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for McHugh & Rennert's doc Cosplay Universe, from YouTube:

Cosplay Universe explores the rise of the global Comic Con sub-culture and evolution of Cosplay; the art form of becoming a character that you love. The film follows the journey of several international cosplay teams as they compete in what is known as the 'Olympics of Cosplay' at the World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya, Japan. Cosplay Universe also chronicles America's top cosplayers' challenges to turn their geeky hobby into a thriving business. The film taps into the psychology behind this art of self expression and demonstrates how Cosplayers can transform and expand their perceptions of themselves while finding community. Cosplay Universe is co-directed by two production workers / filmmakers Jonathan McHugh (music supervisor / also director of the film Long Live Rock: Celebrate the Chaos) & Jordan Rennert (cinematographer / producer), both making their feature directorial debut with this doc project. It initially premiered at the 2018 Culver City Film Festival a few years ago. Abramorama will debut Cosplay Universe in theaters + on VOD starting in July coming soon this summer. For more info, visit the film's official site.