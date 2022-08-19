Explosive Trailer for Epic Hong Kong Sci-Fi Action 'Warriors of Future'

"This is an unprecedented operation." Whoa!! There's a Hong Kong sci-fi action movie called Warriors of Future that has finally opened in theaters in China and Hong Kong this summer. It was being prepped for release in 2019, with an early trailer dropping years ago. But after all the pandemic delays and lockdowns, it's only being released now. Set in the year 2055, a meteorite brings an extraterrestrial to the Earth in the form of an alien vine that "purifies the planet but kills everything in its path." (Is this anti-climate change propaganda?) When powerful alien creatures threaten humanity, Cmmdr. Sing Lee's elite forces are almost wiped out, and the surviving soldier Tai Loi discovers an even bigger conspiracy. Starring Louis Koo, Sean Lau, Carina Lau, Philip Keung, Tse Kwan-ho, and Nick Cheung. This looks EXTRA epic, from a VFX supervisor making his directorial debut. It's even being marketed as the new "Gold Standard" in Asian VFX. Though the mech is stolen from Ghost in the Shell, the suits look like Iron Man, and the story looks a lot like China's Restart the Earth, also about an alien vine. Huh. That said, you still need to watch this epic trailer.

Here's the official trailers (+ posters) for Yuen Fai Ng's Warriors of Future, direct from YouTube:

In 2055, a meteorite, which brings a fast-growing alien vine named "Pandora", crashes down on a barren Earth ravaged by pollution and global warming. "Pandora" purifies the planet but kills everything in its path. To protect all the citizens of their city, the heavily armored military of Hong Kong, armed with the plant's genetic map, tries but fails to destroy "Pandora" and uncovers a conspiracy. Warriors of Future, originally known as 明日战记 in Mandarin, is directed by the VFX artist / filmmaker Yuen Fai Ng (aka Ng Yuen-fai), a visual effects supervisor on movies previously, now making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is co-written by Ho-Leung Lau, Chi-Leung Law, and Tin Shu Mak. Produced by Louis Koo who also stars in the movie. This first opened in China a few weeks ago, and opens in Hong Kong this week, after being delayed for years during the pandemic. It also just premiered at the 2022 Hong Kong Film Festival this summer. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned. Who wants to see this? Look good?