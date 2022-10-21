Extended Promo Spot for Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"Now is our time to strike!" Only a few more weeks to go until this opens. Marvel has debuted an extended 45-second TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated superhero landing in theaters on November 11th. The most recent main trailer debuted a few weeks back, promising an exciting follow-up with Wakandans going up against Namor and the Atlanteans. There are a few new shots in this showing all the VFX coming together. The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T'Challa. The ensemble cast for this one Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Atlantis, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett returning as Ramonda. This might just kick ass because Coogler is behind the lens again, and I trust him more than I do Disney. Check out the new footage.

New extended TV spot for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here, or the main trailer here.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is once again directed by talented American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, director of the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the first Black Panther movie, as well as a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah. The screenplay is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Disney will release Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022. Planning to watch?