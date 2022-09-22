Family Reunion Thriller 'Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders' Trailer

"The killer is on the loose, solve the puzzles to send them home. To win the game, only one shall remain." Paramount + SP Media Group have revealed an official trailer for nail-biting new thriller from director Sean McNamara titled Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders. This almost seems like a riff on Knives Out and Ready or Not and Jumanji all in one, or any of the whodunit movies these days, with a focus on family with many secrets. Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight star in this suspenseful thriller filled with twists and turns. A family reunion at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game where only one will make it out alive. The ensemble cast also features Will Sasso, Laura Mennell, Megan Charpentier, Kaya Coleman, Skyler Shaye, Dylan Playfair, and Bradley Stryker. This looks like it's filled with cheesy cliches and tropes galore - not that much fun.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sean McNamara's Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders, on YouTube:

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Academy Award® Winner Jon Voight (Coming Home) star in this nailbitingly suspenseful thriller filled with twists and turns. A family reunion at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game where only one will make it out alive. Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Sean McNamara, of many movies including The Legend of Galgameth, P.U.N.K.S., Treehouse Hostage, Race to Space, Bratz, Soul Surfer, Space Warriors, Cody the Robosapien, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season, Orphan Horse, Mighty Oak, and The King's Daughter previously, among others. The screenplay is written by Brian Buccellato. It's produced by Charles Cooper. SP Media Group will debut Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 21st, 2022 coming up this fall. Anyone?