Female Friendships Turn Sour in Indie Comedy 'Rosé All Day' Trailer

"I think I may have drank a little too much" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Rosé All Day, directed by actress Marla Sokoloff. This just sounds like a good time! I'd love to relax and drink Rosé all day, too. A group of late-20s women gather for their annual "Rosé All Day" pool party, where the conversation flows as fast as the wine and the drama follows closely behind. However, after years of babies, careers and different life paths, the cracks in their relationships surface – becoming all-consuming sinkholes filled with vomit, tears and confessions. The humorous film stars Chelsea Alden, Jenna Ushkowitz, Veronica Dunne, Alice Hunter, Briana Cuoco, Cameron Kelly, Avery Norris. This looks like another of these bad Redbox rentals, something to stay away from, unless you also love rosé.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marla Sokoloff's Rosé All Day, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

This comedy is about a group of college friends who meet once a year for their "Rosé All Day" pool party. After years the cracks in their relationships become all-consuming sinkholes filled with vomit, tears and confessions. Rosé All Day is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Marla Sokoloff, making her very first theatrical feature film, after directing a few other TV movies previously. The screenplay is written by Katie A. Keane. Produced by Milan Chakraborty, Brad T. Gottfred, Corey Moss. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sunscreen Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. has already released Rosé All Day in US theaters + on VOD starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. It's available to watch now if anyone is into it.