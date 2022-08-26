Fest Promo Trailer for Ukrainian Comedy 'Luxembourg, Luxembourg'

"For some reason, all boys look for trouble." The Match Factory has revealed an early festival promo trailer for a film titled Luxembourg, Luxembourg, from Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich. It's premiering at two major festivals - the 2022 Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival coming up in a few weeks. Yes, there is a brand new Ukrainian comedy out there and this one is not about the war or anything about Russia, but much more about Ukraine's relationship with Europe. And the differences. It feels akin to a film like The World Is Yours more than anything else. Twin brothers, played by Ramil and Amil Nasirov from rap group Kurgan & Agregat, set out on a journey to see their dying father, who left them as children, in Luxembourg once last time. This looks like it might be damn good and I'm glad these two film festivals are featuring it this year. You may find yourself quite interested, too, after giving this trailer a look. View below.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Antonio Lukich's Luxembourg, Luxembourg, on YouTube:

There are many beautiful places to die. Luxembourg is not one of them. But beautiful or not, Luxembourg makes dying very expensive. When twin brothers hear that their long-absent father is sick in Luxembourg, they set out on a journey to see him one last time… Will the man they find be the "bad-ass father" they remember? Inspired by true events from director Antonio Lukich's own life. Luxembourg, Luxembourg is both written and directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich, making his second feature film after My Thoughts Are Silent previously, as well as a few other short films. It's produced by Anna Sobolevska and Vladimir Yatsenko. This will be premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival coming up playing in Orizzonti section. The film is still seeking international distribution - nothing is confirmed or announced yet. It will also be screening at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look good?