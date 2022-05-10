Promo Trailer for Poetic Finnish Dark Comedy 'The Woodcutter Story'

"Unemployment is driving me crazy." Totem Films has revealed an early festival promo trailer for a Finnish film titled The Woodcutter Story, originally Metsurin Tarina in Finnish. This is premiering soon at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Critics' Week sidebar section of the fest. If you follow Finnish cinema, this is the feature debut of the writer of The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki. Pepe the woodcutter's life in his idyllic Finnish village is torn apart over the course of a few days, but he is seemingly fine with it all. As though he knows some profound truth about existence. Very interesting. It's "a film that is very comical and very serious, metaphorical and plot-driven at the same time," the director says. "To me cinema is poetry. This is also where my background is: I started out as a poet when I was 23. Any poetry – be it literature or cinema – is a contemplation on the language." The film stars Jarkko Lahti, Iivo Tuuri, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Katja Küttner, Marc Gassot, Ulla Tapaninen, & Armi Toivanen. Yeah this looks great.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Mikko Myllylahti's The Woodcutter Story, from Vimeo:

Synopsis from La Semaine de la Critique: "Pepe is a woodcutter in an idyllic small town in Finland. In the span of a couple of days, a series of tragic events gradually destroys his quiet and happy life - but Pepe seems to be fine with it all. As if he held a secret to existence that is hard to grasp." The Woodcutter Story, originally known as Metsurin Tarina in Finnish, is both written and directed by Finnish writer / filmmaker Mikko Myllylahti, making his feature directorial debut after writing the screenplay for the cult hit film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki. It's poduced by Emilia Haukka and Jussi Rantamäki. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month, playing in the Critics' Week sidebar section. There's no other official release dates set - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Look any good?