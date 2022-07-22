Festival Promo Trailer for 'Love Dog' Indie Drama About Grief & Love

"You can't do the two-step?" Lights On has revealed an early promo trailer for a film titled Love Dog, an indie project that is the first narrative feature from Swiss filmmaker Bianca Lucas (also of Letters from the Ends of the World). It is premiering soon at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, hence the trailer to build some buzz. Here's the intro: After finishing a job on a Texas oil rig, John returns to his home town in Mississippi – where he will confront not only his own repressed grief and trauma, but also that of a society grieving dying American myths. John Dicks stars as John, who also co-wrote the script with Lucas. Also with Becca Begnaud, TJ Tarver, Corinne Bordelon, Brooke Keel Bullock, Ernie Schaeffer. Thankfully this film has a nice doggie in it, because you can't call your film "Love Dog" and not have a dog as a main part of the plot. There's a few nice shots of the pooch seen in this short trailer - take a look below.

Here's the first festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Bianca Lucas' Love Dog, direct from YouTube:

"Love Dog is about the personal and collective process of grief, repression of trauma, and their repercussions in our everyday lives. About the breakdown of a mythicised American identity, and the universal ways in which truth, love and reckoning might break generational cycles of violence & emotional pain. It is about mourning, and learning how to live and love–not just function–in the midst of our ghosts."

– Bianca Lucas

Intro via Locarno: After finishing a job on a Texas oil rig, John (John Dicks) returns to his home town in Mississippi – where he will finally confront his grief after his girlfriend’s death. Clumsily trying to distract himself from his own pain in an equally traumatized society, he will come to find that grace and healing come at their own pace, and through unlikely meetings of souls. Love Dog is directed by young Swiss filmmaker Bianca Lucas, making her first narrative feature film after directing the doc film Letters from the Ends of the World previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by John Dicks and Bianca Lucas. Produced by Joaquin del Paso and Bianca Lucas. This is premiering at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival this summer in the "Concorso Cineasti del Presente" section. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For additional info, head to the film's official website. Who's interested in this?