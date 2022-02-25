Festival Trailer for SXSW Midnight Film 'Sissy' - Social Media Horror

"What are you, rebranding?" An early festival trailer has debuted for an indie horror film called Sissy, which is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival kicking off in March. It's screening in the Midnighters section at the festival, as another brutal social media horror thriller for the digital age. Invited away on a bachelorette weekend, "Sissy" ends up stuck in a cabin with her old high school bully. Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman… until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. This looks like it gets super crazy out in the woods! Starring Aisha Dee as Cecilia / Sissy, with Hannah Barlow, Emily De Margheriti, Daniel Monks, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Shaun Martindale, Amelia Lule, April Blasdall, and Camille Cumpston. This looks like a kick ass follow-up to Ingrid Goes West, with hints at some frightening twists and turns. Looks great! I'm in.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Hannah Barlow & Kane Senes's Sissy, direct from YouTube (via SA):

Description from SXSW: "Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman… until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Emma invites Cecilia away on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. #triggered" Sissy is both co-written & co-directed by filmmakers Hannah Barlow & Kane Senes (Echoes of War), their second feature film after making For Now together previously. Produced by John De Margheriti, Lisa Shaunessy, Bec Janek, and Jason Taylor. The film is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up - more info here. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for any additional updates. First impression?