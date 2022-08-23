Final Epic Trailer for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Series Debuting Soon

"Each of us… every one… must decide who we shall be." It's time to return to Middle Earth!! Amazon has revealed one final official trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, their epic adventure series arriving streaming starting in September. Is everyone excited for this?! The series is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… The full cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, Maxim Baldry, & many more. This is one of the best trailers so far, and actually makes me feel good about this series, as everything else has looked fairly mediocre. The VFX are finally polished and it has an epic feel, especially with the dialogue about bringing together everyone to fight this evil. Here's hoping this series lives up to the original LOTR trilogy, which is still an all-timer adaption. Only a few weeks to go.

Here's the final epic official trailer for Amazon's series LOTR: The Rings of Power, from YouTube:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon debuts The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series streaming on Prime Video starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Who's ready to start watching?