Final Official Korean Trailer for Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave'

"Bring me the head of that kind detective." CJ Entertainment has revealed another official "main" trailer for Decision to Leave, the latest film from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. This one premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Park Chan-wook won the Best Director prize (seen in the photo below the trailer). It was my favorite film of this year's festival, an impeccably made intriguing story of love and murder. A detective investigating a death in the mountains meets the dead man's mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. It's not as shocking or as crazy as Park's previous films, but it's still a remarkable film anyway. Starring Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Lee Jung-Hyun. I wrote in my Cannes review: "More than a detective story about solving crimes, Decision to Leave is a masterful, exquisite romance that makes your heart beat faster." I can't wait to watch it again when it releases this fall.

Here's the main international trailer for Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, from CJ's YouTube:

You can rewatch the festival teaser trailer for Decision to Leave here, or the second intl. trailer here.

The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case. Decision to Leave, originally known as 헤어질 결심 in Korean (Decision to Break Up), is both written and directed by iconic Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, director of many films including Joint Security Area, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, I'm a Cyborg But That's OK, Thirst, Stoker, and The Handmaiden previously. The screenplay is also written by Park Chan-wook, with Seo-kyeong Jeong. Produced by Park Chan-wook and Go Dae-suk. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition (read our review). Mubi will debut Decision to Leave in select US theaters on October 14th, 2022 this fall.