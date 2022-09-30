Final Official Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

"This is one of those nightmare specials." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for their new horror anthology series titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. It's now set to debut at the end of October over four days just before Halloween eve. Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro. This anthology of sinister stories is told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. It features eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre. Two of the episodes are original works by del Toro himself, while the others are written and directed by various filmmakers (including one H.P. Lovecraft story!). The casts for the eight films feature Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Ben Barnes, Demetrius Grosse, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella, and Rupert Grint. All of them look wicked and creepy and very scary!! This series will be the highlight of this year's horror season.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a "collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific." Del Toro has confirmed he will introduce each episode. Cabinet of Curiosities is a horror anthology series featuring "sinister stories" made by filmmakers: Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, The Nightingale), Guillermo Navarro (cinematographer on Hellboy, Hellboy II, Pacific Rim, London Fields), Keith Thomas (The Vigil, Firestarter), Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow, Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss Bala), Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Cypher, Nothing, Splice, Haunter, In the Tall Grass), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon). Created and presented by Guillermo del Toro, based on his own short story of the same name. Netflix will debut the Cabinet of Curiosities series streaming on Netflix starting October 25th, 2022 just in time for Halloween weekend. Planning to watch all these?