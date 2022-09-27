Final Trailer for David Gordon Green's Horror Finale 'Halloween Ends'

"You pretend like you've moved on, but you're just obsessed with death!" Universal has debuted the second & final official trailer for Halloween Ends, the grand finale, final (or not?) sequel in the back-from-the-dead horror series from filmmaker David Gordon Green (and co-writer Danny McBride). So who's ready for one more ending? They filmed this back-to-back with last year's Halloween Kills and it's being released this October - once again on streaming on Peacock the same time it's in theaters. The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise - set four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Even after the entire town went after him in the last movie, he remains an unstoppable and unkillable evil force. Jamie Lee Curtis returns once again as Laurie Strode, joined by Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, & Kyle Richards, plus both Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney credited as playing "The Shape". It almost feels like this trailer gives away the whole film? It's definitely an all-out "we need to do whatever we can to get people to see this film" trailer. Have a look.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ poster) for David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends, from YouTube:

Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all. Halloween Ends is again directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and the other two Halloween + Halloween Kills movies previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Bernier, David Gordon Green, Paul Brad Logan, and Danny McBride; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. It's produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, plus Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Universal opens DGG's Halloween Ends in theaters + streaming on Peacock starting October 14th, 2022. Who's watching this?