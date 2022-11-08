Final Trailer for 'Devotion' Naval Aviator Movie with Jonathan Majors

"We knew this day might come." "Doesn't make it any easier." Sony Pictures has revealed the final official trailer for Devotion, opening in theaters nationwide later in November. This looks like a must watch on the big screen!! The film is about a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion tells the true story (the big difference between this and Top Gun!) of Jesse L. Brown, as played by the exceptionally talented Jonathan Majors, a pioneering Black Naval aviator who flew missions during the Korean War (from 1950-1953), and built an unexpected bond with fellow Naval aviator Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell - who is also in Top Gun Maverick. It also stars Spencer Neville, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joseph Cross, Daren Kagasoff, Serinda Swan, and Joe Jonas. I've been excited to watch this film ever since the first teaser dropped! Looks like it's going to be an exhilarating experience in the cinema. Only a few more weeks to go.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for J.D. Dillard's Devotion, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for J.D. Dillard's Devotion here, as well as the first full trailer here.

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion is directed by talented American filmmaker J.D. Dillard, director of the films Judy Goose, Sleight, and Sweetheart previously, as well as a few shorts; he got his start in the business working at the offices of Bad Robot. The screenplay is written by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" written by Adam Makos. It's produced by Molly Smith & Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill & Trent Luckinbill. The film is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival coming September. Sony Pictures will then release Dillard's Devotion in theaters exclusively nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022 this fall. Who's in for this?