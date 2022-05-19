Final Trailer for Fincher's 'Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3' Sci-Fi Series

"You can begin to feel your own existence… what you are, basically, is the fabric and structure of existence itself." This is the best trailer yet! Only 90 seconds and it's fantastic. Netflix has revealed one final trailer for their latest edition of the Love, Death + Robots for-adults-only animation series. This latest set of shorts is dubbed Volume 3 and it includes 9 segments, including one directed by David Fincher himself (the giant crab one). This new selection of shorts is now available to watch on Netflix as of May 20th! Buckle up and have fun. Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. The voice heard in this trailer is an excerpt from Alan Watts "Dream" speech (in full here). "If you awaken, from this illusion…" Maybe we don't want to wake from it…? I can't wait to watch every last one of these!! Such an awesome series. Let's hope they keep making more and more.

Here's the second official trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 here or the first full trailer here.

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes stretching from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Developed by Blur Studios. The full list of writers & directors has not been revealed yet. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts following the second installment from last summer. In creating Vol 2 & 3, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the Supervising Director. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. "It's a tonal and stylistic Jenga game," says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story." Netflix will debut Volume 3 of Love Death + Robots streaming starting May 20th, 2022 this summer. Who's looking forward to these?