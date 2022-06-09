Final Trailer for Jordan Peele's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Nope' Reveals the UFO

"You are going to witness an absolute spectacle. So what happens next…?! You ready??" Universal has debuted the main official & final trailer Jordan Peele's movie Nope, which is a sci-fi thriller involving an extraterrestrial appearance in a small town. Along with the first trailer back in February, this footage is still especially mysterious. Of course they won't reveal the truth about these UFOs that create twisters and suck people up. Nope's main cast features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary. This trailer also reveals the plot is about Kaluuya & Palmer trying to capture this footage on camera, and use it to make some money. And their UFO hunter friend they bring in hints that they'll learn a lesson from trying to "climb this mountain." SO very excited for this, Peele is a mastermind. This looks original and thrilling - cannot wait to find out what's really going on.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Peele's Nope, direct from Universal's YouTube:

And here's two additional new TV spots for Jordan Peele's Nope, also recently debuted on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope here, or the behind-the-scenes video.

The film reunites Jordan Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope is both written and directed by American actor / comedian / writer / producer / filmmaker Jordan Peele, director of the films Get Out and Us previously, as well as a producer on Keanu, Candyman, and BlacKkKlansman; and he's a producer on the TV series "The Twilight Zone", "Lovecraft Country", and "The Last O.G." as well. It's produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, and music by Michael Abels. Universal will release Peele's Nope in movie theaters nationwide starting July 22nd, 2022 coming up this summer. Who's ready to watch this?