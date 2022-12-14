Final Trailer for Sarah Polley's Invigorating 'Women Talking' Adaptation

"We hardly knew how to read o to write, but that day, we learned how to vote." MGM / UA have unveiled a second official trailer for Women Talking, the acclaimed new film from writer / director Sarah Polley (Away From Her, Take This Waltz). After premiering at fall festivals and earning many awards nominations so far, it's opening in select theaters this December - before a wide release in January. Based on the book of the same name, this is about a group of women from an isolated religious community who come together to discuss their situation and grapple with their faith. "Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave." These are are the three choices they must debate and decide upon together. The film stars Rooney Mara as Ona, Claire Foy as Salome, Jessie Buckley as Mariche, Ben Whishaw as Augus, Frances McDormand as Scarface Janz, Judith Ivey as Agata, Sheila McCarthy as Greta, and Michelle McLeod as Mejal. I had a chance to see this, and it really got me - there are many very compelling, thought-provoking conversations in here.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Sarah Polley's Women Talking, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Polley's Women Talking right here to view more footage.

"Stay and fight, or leave. They will not do nothing." Set in 2010, the women from an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality in a violent community with their faith. Women Talking is both written and directed by acclaimed Canadian actress / filmmaker Sarah Polley, director of the films Away From Her and Take This Waltz previously, plus the doc Stories We Tell, and a few shorts and TV work. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews. It's produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. MGM / United Artists will debut Polley's Women Talking in select US theaters starting December 23rd, 2022, then expanding wide on January 20th, 2023 next month. Who wants to watch?