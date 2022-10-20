Final Trailer for Tubi's Remake of 80s Cult Classic Horror 'Terror Train'

"I'm done waiting, this ends now!" The entirely free streaming service Tubi has debuted an official trailer for a horror remake titled Terror Train, originally a cult classic from 1980 with Jamie Lee Curtis. It'll be available for streaming on Tubi tomorrow, and it's entirely free to watch (with ads included, of course). The film follows a college student as she boards a "party train" for Halloween, but then ends up fighting for her life when a mysterious assailant begins killing the people one-by-one. The original movie involves a similar premise - three years after a prank goes wrong, the six college students responsible are targeted by a masked killer at a New Year's Eve party aboard a train. The 2022 remake stars Robyn Alomar, Corteon Moore, Romy Weltman, Tori Barban, Matias Garrido, & Kenny Wong. This killer clown in this looks scary, but the rest of it looks like a made-for-TV campy, cheap slasher. Perfect for Halloween!! All aboard, viewers.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Gagnon's Terror Train, from Tubi's YouTube:

You can rewatch the short teaser trailer for Gagnon's Terror Train here, to view the first look again.

Haunted by a nasty initiation prank gone terribly wrong, Alana and a group of college seniors fight for survival as an unknown killer seeks revenge during a Halloween-themed pre-graduation bash aboard a party train. Concealed by costumes and plagued with chaos, everyone is a suspect as attendees are killed off one by one. A remake of the original 1980 cult classic. Terror Train (2022) is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Gagnon, director of the films Premier Juillet, Wolfman 2014, Dans une galaxie près de chez vous 2, and tons of other TV movies (Psycho Prom Queen, Abducted on Air, The Secret Sauce) previously. The screenplay is written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin, based on the 1980 film written by T.Y. Drake & directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Produced by Kaleigh Kavanagh. Tubi will debut Gagnon's new Terror Train film streaming on Tubi starting October 21st just in time for Halloween. Looks scary so far?