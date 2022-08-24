Final US Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Action Film 'Alienoid' - Opening Soon

"The great Controller is locked inside you. Ready to break free?" One last look! Well Go USA has revealed a final official US trailer for the Korean epic action sci-fi movie Alienoid, opening in US theaters this week (starting August 26th). We already posted three other trailers for this movie before, but they keep hyping it up with more more more. A tale of two eras, Alienoid follows two Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) gurus seeking a legendary, time-bending blade as they unexpectedly cross paths with modern-era people hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human's body. This sounds and looks awesome. The sci-fi action fantasy features a cast including Ryu Jun-yeol as the master swordsman, Kim Tae-ri as "a woman who shoots thunder", Kim Woo-bin, So Ji-seob, Yum Jung-ah, Kim Eui-eung, Lee Ha-nee, and Jo Woo-jin. I totally want to bring everyone I know to the theater to watch this when it plays this week. Let's have a blast.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ new poster) for Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid here, or the other full trailer here.

For ages, aliens have locked up their prisoners in humans' bodies. In the year 2022, Guard (Kim Woo-bin) and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans' brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon (So Ji-sub, "Moon") witnesses a strange sight… Those who pursue alien prisoners locked in human bodies in the year 2022, and the sorcerers who pursue the legendary Divine Blade in the year 1391… When the door of time opens, everything becomes entangled! Alienoid, also known as 외계+인 1부 in Korean - which translates directly to Oegye+in 1bu or Alien+Human Part 1, is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Choi Dong-hoon, director of the movies The Big Swindle, Tazza: The High Rollers, Jeon Woochi, The Thieves, The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure, Assassination, and Wiretap previously. It's produced by Caper Film. Filming originally began in March 2020. Both first & second part were filmed simultaneously for 13 months, with filming wrapping last April. CJ ENM already released Alienoid Part 1 in South Korean cinemas in July. Well Go USA will debut the sci-fi film in select US theaters starting August 26th, 2022. Ready to watch?